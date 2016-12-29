     close
Springfield XDM 4.5 FDE Threaded Barrel 9mm
Springfield XDM 4.5 FDE Threaded Barrel 9mm
Looking to sell mine. Specs below. 100rds thru it. Comes with additional 3 mags and soft carry case. Asking 550 shipped obo

Open to offers. Willing to move it out the safe




The XD(M)® pistol from Springfield Armory® is now available with a mission critical feature never before offered in any XD® or XD(M)®  a threaded barrel. The XD(M)® 4.5 Full Size/Threaded Barrel (9mm) still has everything you want and need in a pistol  superior ergonomics, reliable performance, and intuitive usability. And now you can make it a little quieter.
Since its introduction, the XD(M)® 4.5 Full Size has been the perfect pistol for those who are looking for full-size performance, sight radius and handling. Now with a 1/2 x 28 TPI extended threaded barrel, its the perfect pistol for those who prefer to shoot with the benefits of a suppressor. Specially equipped with suppressor-height 3 dot sights, this XD(M)® is ready to accept the muzzle-mounted accessory of your choice. Youll still find all the original features that make the XD(M)® an industry standout  interchangeable backstraps, Mega-lock texturing and a match-grade barrel.
