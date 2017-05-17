Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Spartan 300 wsm BA
05-17-2017
Spartan 300 wsm BA
Very nice Spartan full build 300 wsm. 25" Kreiger 10 twist Rem tac/Sendero contour barrel, full trued Rem action with PTG lug, tac bolt knob straight handle. Talley 20 moa rail. Muzzle threaded 5/8x24. 180 rnds fired and shoots lights out with 178 amax. I also got three alpha wsm mags that can be added, also have a trigger tech trigger that can be added for additional cost. 1200 shipped. Open on trades but mainly looking for custom action for new build
Only Four Things Important In This Life.
1. GOD
2. COUNTRY
3. FAMILY
4. PROTECTING/HONORING THE ABOVE THREE
