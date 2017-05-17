Spartan 300 wsm BA

Very nice Spartan full build 300 wsm. 25" Kreiger 10 twist Rem tac/Sendero contour barrel, full trued Rem action with PTG lug, tac bolt knob straight handle. Talley 20 moa rail. Muzzle threaded 5/8x24. 180 rnds fired and shoots lights out with 178 amax. I also got three alpha wsm mags that can be added, also have a trigger tech trigger that can be added for additional cost. 1200 shipped. Open on trades but mainly looking for custom action for new build

