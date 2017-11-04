Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



SOLD - Tikka T3 CTR 260 Rem in XLR Element Chassis - Folder & Extras
Unread 04-11-2017, 03:07 PM
Join Date: Feb 2015
Posts: 49
SOLD - Tikka T3 CTR 260 Rem in XLR Element Chassis - Folder & Extras
Hello,

I have a Tikka T3 CTR in 260 Rem (20" barrel 1:8 twist threaded 5/8x24 with thread protector) and has a scope rail on the receiver. Rifle has 200 rounds through it. Rifle is in excellent condition and the only mark on it is on the thread protector where the end of it has a small dent in it.

Here's what's included...

- XLR Element Chassis (black) with Tactical Lite Buttstock - Like New with a flush cup attachment, and 3 inch rail for bipod.
- StormWerks Folding Mechanism - Much better than the standard XLR option
- 2 Accurate Mags - Like New. One 5 round, and one 10 round.
- 100 pieces of once fired prime brass
- 300 pieces of Lapua 308 Win brass (fired 3 times as 308) necked down to 260 and neck turned for uniformity.

I will sell everything above shipped in the CONUS for $1200.

OR I will sell the XLR Chassis with with the two mags for $700.

Please email me at jamie.bolseth@gmail.com with questions or for pictures.
Unread 04-11-2017, 07:47 PM
Join Date: Feb 2013
Location: Oklahoma
Posts: 543
Re: Tikka T3 CTR 260 Rem in XLR Element Chassis - Folder & Extras
I will take the package. PM sent as well.
Unread 04-11-2017, 10:49 PM
Join Date: Feb 2015
Posts: 49
Re: Tikka T3 CTR 260 Rem in XLR Element Chassis - Folder & Extras
This rifle and chassis are SOLD.
