(SOLD) F/s rem 700 lr ss .300 rum! I have a new unfired rem 700 lr ss with a new egw 20moa rail and has had the recoil lug and bottom metal bedded! I will take $775 shipped to your ffl from mine! Pay-pal gift preferred but will accept u.s. Postal money order if mailed immediately as i need to sell a.s.a.p., thanks! ALSO TRYING TO SELL LOCALLY! Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger





If you can see them with your naked eye, THEY'RE TOO CLOSE! __________________If you can see them with your naked eye, THEY'RE TOO CLOSE! Last edited by killntime; 06-04-2017 at 01:57 PM . Reason: FORGOT SOMETHING