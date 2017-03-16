Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Guns For Sale
Sold
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Guns For Sale
List what you wish but keep it legal.
Sold
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
03-16-2017, 12:51 PM
branwill25
Gold Member
Join Date: Feb 2012
Posts: 501
Sold
I have a Smith and Wesson model 629 in 44 mag for sale. Stainless 4 inch barrel. Asking $650 shipped to your FFL. You can call or text me at 208-227-4838. In Southeast Idaho. Thanks
Brandon
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Ruger M77 Mark II 243 Stainless Laminate
|
Browning 325 over/under
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
03:51 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC