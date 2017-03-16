Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Sold
Unread 03-16-2017, 12:51 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2012
Posts: 501
I have a Smith and Wesson model 629 in 44 mag for sale. Stainless 4 inch barrel. Asking $650 shipped to your FFL. You can call or text me at 208-227-4838. In Southeast Idaho. Thanks

Brandon
