Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm
List what you wish but keep it legal.
Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm
05-22-2017, 09:24 PM
Mikiedem
Silver Member
Join Date: Nov 2010
Location: Rigby, Idaho
Posts: 256
Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm
Brand new M&P shield 9mm cerakoted in desert sand and copper brown with lettering in armour black. Brand new and ready to ship to your ffl. $515.00
