Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page Smith and Wesson M&P 40's
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

Smith and Wesson M&P 40's
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-13-2017, 09:48 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2015
Posts: 27
Smith and Wesson M&P 40's
Two LE trade in Smith and Wesson M&P 40's. Each has one magazine, extra grip panels and case. Both have night sights that still glow. These are in "very good" condition. $320 shipped each with case, $310 shipped without case.




Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« For sale montana rifle .338 lapua | 700 custom 7stw hart McMillan lightweight »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:05 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC