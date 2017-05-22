Slightly used Savage A-17 17HMR Rifle FS A slightly used Savage A-17 17HMR rifle. I only shot less then 300 rounds out of the pipe. Rifle includes 3 10rd rotary magazines, black "claw" sling and has a Bushnell Banner 3.5x10x36mm BDC scope they made especially for this rifle. Sorry about not having pics cause I know pics help to sell. I don't have the software though and I don't own a smartphone. The gun is excellent, no marks, defects or any thing else that would be wrong with this rifle. It has been garage kept (safe) and only taken out to the range in a protective case. Besides the 2 extra magazines I'm including 4 boxes 200rds each of CCI 17HMR 17gr varmint tip ammo. My price is $450.00 shipped to buyers FFL. I do not sell to residents of certain states, jurisdiction, or DC. Shipping to lower 48 only and where legal to do so. I accept USPS money order only. contact if interested or call 910-420-2948