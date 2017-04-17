Sig P239-9-TAC SRT tb ns

Bought for the wife and she prefers her bobcats. Like new 98-99% sig p239 tac. Has srt trigger, threaded barrel and night sights. Comes with box, manual lock and 2 factory mags.
$700 shipped. I'm in statesville Nc and welcome FtF sales
Trades: Stainless Ruger mkii 5.5" bull pistol, beretta bobcat. Magnetospeed sporter. Other trades considered, i would prefer trades be made in person. But will make exceptions. Call/text 7047919646. Also I have 100+ fb on eBay, on Gunbroker, on ar15.com, and akfiles. Everysite is same username except eBay, it's swee_dust. Pp gift or usps mo accepted
https://ibb.co/fSwZmQ
https://ibb.co/b9Eb0k
https://ibb.co/d0eb0k
https://ibb.co/kiBZmQ