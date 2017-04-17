Sig P239-9-TAC SRT tb ns

$700 shipped. I'm in statesville Nc and welcome FtF sales



Trades: Stainless Ruger mkii 5.5" bull pistol, beretta bobcat. Magnetospeed sporter. Other trades considered, i would prefer trades be made in person. But will make exceptions. Call/text 7047919646. Also I have 100+ fb on eBay, on Gunbroker, on ar15.com, and akfiles. Everysite is same username except eBay, it's swee_dust. Pp gift or usps mo accepted





https://ibb.co/fSwZmQ

https://ibb.co/b9Eb0k

https://ibb.co/d0eb0k

