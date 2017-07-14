Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
07-14-2017, 10:31 AM
the444shooter
Silver Member
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 428
Sig Legion 226 SAO 9mm NIB
Unfired, except for factory test, Sig Legion 226 SAO. Not registered yet with Sig to receive the Legion accessories.
$1100 shipped to your FFL OBO
No trades
__________________
God Bless and Shoot Straight
