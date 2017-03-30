Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Guns For Sale
Sig 1911 bob tail nightmare
Sig 1911 bob tail nightmare
03-30-2017, 10:16 PM
Caleb85
Gold Member
Join Date: Oct 2013
Location: Northwest, Missouri
Posts: 675
Sig 1911 bob tail nightmare
45 acp. 2 years old. Box and paperwork included. Fired maybe 50 times. Slight rub on top of slide from riding in a holster. Just can't justify having it anymore. $850 shipped conus
