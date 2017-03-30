Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page Sig 1911 bob tail nightmare
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

Sig 1911 bob tail nightmare
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-30-2017, 10:16 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2013
Location: Northwest, Missouri
Posts: 675
Sig 1911 bob tail nightmare
45 acp. 2 years old. Box and paperwork included. Fired maybe 50 times. Slight rub on top of slide from riding in a holster. Just can't justify having it anymore. $850 shipped conus
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Sig 1911 bob tail nightmare-img_3364.jpg   Sig 1911 bob tail nightmare-img_3363.jpg  

Sig 1911 bob tail nightmare-img_3362.jpg   Sig 1911 bob tail nightmare-img_3361.jpg  

Sig 1911 bob tail nightmare-img_3360.jpg  
__________________
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« Sako Hunter 75 300 rum | Few Guns for sale »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:02 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC