Shipping to California
01-03-2017, 08:47 AM
Shipping to California
I am thinking about trading a gun for a gun the gun will be going to California. What do I need to have in the way of documentation. I know it will have to be shipping from FFL to FFL but anything else. My original bill of sale I live in Pa. Any information will be greatly appreciated.
Thanks Dirk A Kissinger
    01-03-2017, 08:57 AM
    Re: Shipping to California
    The FFLs will take care of most of the paperwork. WHoever you go through will let you know what they need. Typically, though, it's just your Driver's License and any other documentation required when buying a firearm in your area.

    I just sold a rifle to a friend out of California, and all my FFL needed was the address of the receiving FFL and the cost of the shipping label. Other end needed my DL and phone number. That's it.

    --TK
    01-03-2017, 09:00 AM
    Re: Shipping to California
    Many ffls in California will do out of state intake with non residents and a driver's license. Does not have to go through ffl on your end when shipped. However, weapon must be legal as of January 1 to own in california. Just include bill of sale with serial number
    01-03-2017, 10:11 AM
    Re: Shipping to California
    Many ffls in California will do out of state intake with non residents and a driver's license. Does not have to go through ffl on your end when shipped. However, weapon must be legal as of January 1 to own in california. Just include bill of sale with serial number
    Now you have to get an import permit from the DOJ. FFL to FFL seems to be required now as well.
    01-03-2017, 11:56 AM
    Re: Shipping to California
    Depends a lot on the receiving side FFL. Contact the receiving FFL and ask them. Policies vary pretty wildly especially with the ever changing and tricky legal compliance issues. If you call the destination FFL and tell your FFL all the nitty gritty I'm sure both will appreciate it and you'll have a smooth transaction.
