Re: Shipping to California The FFLs will take care of most of the paperwork. WHoever you go through will let you know what they need. Typically, though, it's just your Driver's License and any other documentation required when buying a firearm in your area.



I just sold a rifle to a friend out of California, and all my FFL needed was the address of the receiving FFL and the cost of the shipping label. Other end needed my DL and phone number. That's it.



