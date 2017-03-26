Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page Shilen (Stiller made) .243 in KRG folder
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

Shilen (Stiller made) .243 in KRG folder
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-26-2017, 08:24 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2010
Posts: 61
Shilen (Stiller made) .243 in KRG folder
Im selling to fund a semi auto rifle. I bought the barreled action with timney trigger here on the Hide, put it into a KRG whiskey 3 chassis folder cerakoted burnt bronze. The barrel is a shilen 1-7 twist remington sendero profile threaded 5/8x24 that shoots the 110 SMK exceptional. The action is a Stiller made for Shilen with the floating bolt head. Total round count is 300 rounds and have 100 loaded currently.

I'm asking $2200 shipped with 1 MDT 10rnd mag.
Trades I'm looking for are high end AR15/AR10 of similar price.

Email caldwell18506@gmail.com for pictures.
Last edited by Travis C; 03-26-2017 at 09:51 PM.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« 7mm SAUM Rifle | FS: Like New Green AI/AT Folder - Gradous 6XC »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:52 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC