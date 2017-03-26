Shilen (Stiller made) .243 in KRG folder



Email Im selling to fund a semi auto rifle. I bought the barreled action with timney trigger here on the Hide, put it into a KRG whiskey 3 chassis folder cerakoted burnt bronze. The barrel is a shilen 1-7 twist remington sendero profile threaded 5/8x24 that shoots the 110 SMK exceptional. The action is a Stiller made for Shilen with the floating bolt head. Total round count is 300 rounds and have 100 loaded currently.I'm asking $2200 shipped with 1 MDT 10rnd mag.Trades I'm looking for are high end AR15/AR10 of similar price.Email caldwell18506@gmail.com for pictures. Last edited by Travis C; 03-26-2017 at 09:51 PM .