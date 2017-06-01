     close
Shilen DGR 300 win mag
Unread 01-06-2017, 03:00 PM
Shilen DGR 300 win mag
Shilen DGR Rifle.
Shilen Stainless DGR Action.
Shilen Stainless Select Match Custom Bull 26" Barrel.
Chambered in .300 win mag.
Stainless API Fat bastard muzzle brake.
Black Shilen 0 MOA top rail.
Stocky's Long Range Vertical grip composite aluminum block stock, Black with silver webbing.
PTG Bottom metal with 5 round AI magazine
Remington x-mark pro tuned trigger.
Blackhawk! cheek pad.
Box of Nosler 180 grain ballistic tip bullets.
50 PCS once fired Federal GMM brass.

Exactly 54 rounds thorugh this set-up. Barrel break in reccomended by Shilen followed. This rifle is VERY accurate. It shoots sub half-MOA with Federal GMM and sub MOA with my hunting hand-loads using Nosler 180 grain ballistic tips. Will include load data with rifle.

Scope/rings can be included for another $1700.
Vortex Razor HD 5-20. Illuminated with scope caps and sun shade.
Vortex Precision Matched rings.
Vortex Bubble level.

5,000 for complete package.

Really don't want to part with any of this...but need to side the house. So, no trades...unless you are willing to put new siding on my house and garage!

https://www.armslist.com/posts/62980...len-dgr-custom
