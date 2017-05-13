Sendero - 1st generation - 284 win - john king - complete rifle Hi there, I have a first generation Sendero build I am looking to part with.

Chambered in 284 Winchester with brand new PTG reamer [used once & included], 29" Lilja 3-groove bead blasted stainless Heavy Varmint barrel. Original first generation HS-Precision stock has been opened up flawlessly to accomodate barrel contour and has been glass bedded. Rifle built & all work done by John King of King Machine in Kila, MT. Front of action has been trued and bolt races and threads have been gone through before build. Pinned recoil lug. Benchrest single shot follower. Gre-Tan lightweight firing pin and spring installed, unmodified Jewell trigger [right hand safety] currently set at 8oz, but fully adjustable. Currently mounted with Leupold VX-III 8.5-25x50 [30mm] with Varmint Hunter's reticle in lapped Leupold PRW rings on 0 MOA Warne 1-piece rail. Will consider selling rifle without scope. Butt stock has internal weight added to balance rifle perfectly: approximately 18 lbs total weight with optics. As stated, rifle will come with Pacific Tool & Gauge 284 finishing reamer made to these specs: .315 neck, .210 freebore. Reamer was designed with Dave Kiff at PT&G to ideally shoot 180gr Bergers, but rifle has also been fired with Accubonds. Comes with PT&G GO/NO-GO gauges for future rebarelling. Also comes with Redding Competition Bushing dies, Lapua neck turned brass and unopened box of 180gr Berger Hunters. Rifle hass approx 120 rounds fired through it and barrel in completely broken-in. Rifle was completed in Spring of 2014. All build paperwork, documentation & receipts included. This is a beautiful and very accurate rifle built by one of the best [who may not be in the business much longer]. Much more to be said about rifle, please ask any questions and I will be happy to respond to the best of my ability. I am currently working on uploading pictures, so please bear with me. Accepting reasonable offers.