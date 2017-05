Semi custom savage 6.5 creedmoor Have a 6.5 creedmoor savage model 11 barreled action sitting in an XLR Element chassis, includes nightforce 20moa rail aics 5rd mag upgraded bolt knob atlas rail, target trigger springs and will throw in 60 pieces of hornady once fired ready to go brass. Asking 1000 OBO

Contact me via text at 2107890226 or PM me for more pictures or details Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger