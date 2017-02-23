Semi Custom Savage 280AI (Darkeagle Build) w/ optional SWFA 3-15

I had Dan at Darkeagle put all this together for me. I got busy and never even fired it. It's too nice to sit in the safe. Here's the specs:
- True action
- Precision ground lug
- Install Criterion 280 match 9 twist barrel/headspace 280AI (5/8x24)
- SS bolt handle
- Inset case head in knob of handle
- Stockade woodchuck with adjustable cheek and decelerator; guncoted black
- Stress free bed receiver
- Stress free bed EGW scope base
- Install TBAC CB brake
- Blast stock to remove old paint
- GunKote barreled receiver
- Adjust 3-screw trigger
- Kick-eez pad on cheek piece
- Paint stock
I'm into it for just under $2300. I'm looking to get $1750 to your FFL. I also have 99 Norma .280 brass. 20 are primed. I also have dies. Buyer gets first dips on them.
I also have an SWFA 3-15 mil quad FFP. Comes with sunshade and butler caps. I'll toss it in with the rifle for an extra $600.