Semi Custom Savage 280AI (Darkeagle Build) w/ optional SWFA 3-15



True action

Precision ground lug

Install Criterion 280 match 9 twist barrel/headspace 280AI (5/8x24)

SS bolt handle

Inset case head in knob of handle

Stockade woodchuck with adjustable cheek and decelerator; guncoted black

Stress free bed receiver

Stress free bed EGW scope base

Install TBAC CB brake

Blast stock to remove old paint

GunKote barreled receiver

Adjust 3-screw trigger

Kick-eez pad on cheek piece

Paint stock

I'm into it for just under $2300. I'm looking to get $1750 to your FFL. I also have 99 Norma .280 brass. 20 are primed. I also have dies. Buyer gets first dips on them.



I also have an SWFA 3-15 mil quad FFP. Comes with sunshade and butler caps. I'll toss it in with the rifle for an extra $600.











I had Dan at Darkeagle put all this together for me. I got busy and never even fired it. It's too nice to sit in the safe. Here's the specs:I'm into it for just under $2300. I'm looking to get $1750 to your FFL. I also have 99 Norma .280 brass. 20 are primed. I also have dies. Buyer gets first dips on them.I also have an SWFA 3-15 mil quad FFP. Comes with sunshade and butler caps. I'll toss it in with the rifle for an extra $600.