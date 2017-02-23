Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page Semi Custom Savage 280AI (Darkeagle Build) w/ optional SWFA 3-15
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

Semi Custom Savage 280AI (Darkeagle Build) w/ optional SWFA 3-15
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-23-2017, 01:06 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2012
Posts: 314
Semi Custom Savage 280AI (Darkeagle Build) w/ optional SWFA 3-15
I had Dan at Darkeagle put all this together for me. I got busy and never even fired it. It's too nice to sit in the safe. Here's the specs:

  • True action
  • Precision ground lug
  • Install Criterion 280 match 9 twist barrel/headspace 280AI (5/8x24)
  • SS bolt handle
  • Inset case head in knob of handle
  • Stockade woodchuck with adjustable cheek and decelerator; guncoted black
  • Stress free bed receiver
  • Stress free bed EGW scope base
  • Install TBAC CB brake
  • Blast stock to remove old paint
  • GunKote barreled receiver
  • Adjust 3-screw trigger
  • Kick-eez pad on cheek piece
  • Paint stock

I'm into it for just under $2300. I'm looking to get $1750 to your FFL. I also have 99 Norma .280 brass. 20 are primed. I also have dies. Buyer gets first dips on them.

I also have an SWFA 3-15 mil quad FFP. Comes with sunshade and butler caps. I'll toss it in with the rifle for an extra $600.





Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« 6.5-06 AI Very Nice | FN Win M70 Featherweight 243 »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:23 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC