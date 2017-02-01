Semi Custom 300 WSM on Long Action I am selling a semi custom 300 WSM built on a trued 700 Rem LA. This allows COAL of about 3.25" and works beautifully. Loading to about 2900 fps with 215 Bergers and 212 gr ELD-x and getting 1/2 moa accuracy if my arthritic hands do their part. Have done as good as .3". Gun has a little over 200 rounds down the tube. A few marks on the barrel. Otherwise excellent.



Trued Rem 700 LA

Greybull Precision Stock

26" Bartlein #5 stainless barrel

Timney Trigger

Zero degree picatinney rail

Forearm picatinney rail for Atlas

Cerakoted

Hollard Muzzle Break



Asking $1,650 + shipping. Inexpensive way to get an excellent LR rifle. Money order only. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger



