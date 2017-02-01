     close
Semi Custom 300 WSM on Long Action
Unread 01-02-2017, 11:43 AM
Join Date: Jun 2010
Location: Powell, Wyoming
Posts: 192
Semi Custom 300 WSM on Long Action
I am selling a semi custom 300 WSM built on a trued 700 Rem LA. This allows COAL of about 3.25" and works beautifully. Loading to about 2900 fps with 215 Bergers and 212 gr ELD-x and getting 1/2 moa accuracy if my arthritic hands do their part. Have done as good as .3". Gun has a little over 200 rounds down the tube. A few marks on the barrel. Otherwise excellent.

Trued Rem 700 LA
Greybull Precision Stock
26" Bartlein #5 stainless barrel
Timney Trigger
Zero degree picatinney rail
Forearm picatinney rail for Atlas
Cerakoted
Hollard Muzzle Break

Asking $1,650 + shipping. Inexpensive way to get an excellent LR rifle. Money order only.
    Unread 01-02-2017, 12:03 PM
    Join Date: May 2011
    Location: Colorado
    Posts: 1,485
    Re: Semi Custom 300 WSM on Long Action
    beautiful gun. Is the action stainless too?

    And how much does this rifle weigh not including the scope/rings?
    Unread 01-02-2017, 12:13 PM
    Join Date: Jun 2010
    Location: Powell, Wyoming
    Posts: 192
    Re: Semi Custom 300 WSM on Long Action
    Receiver is not stainless and sorry about the weight. I forgot to put dow. Weighs
    10.4 lbs without scope and rings.
