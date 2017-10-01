Semi-Custom 300 WSM Semi-Custom 300 WSM up for sale.



Built from an accurized Remington 700 action. $600

24″ barrel 1:10 twist.

Vias Muzzle Break. $150

Boyds laminated stock with pillar bedding and barrel free floated. $300

Jewell trigger set @ 2 lbs.$250

Limbsaver recoil pad. $30



Round count approx. 220

Weight is 5-6 lbs, can get accurate weight if wanted.



Gun shoots sub MOA with 66.5gr IMR 4831 and 180gr Accubond bullets.

I have taken 5 animals at over 500 yds with this setup.



All work was done by Elk Meadow Performance



Please call, text, or respond here with any questions, or for additional pictures.

801-787-6639



Asking price $950 OBO

Thanks for Looking



TJ








