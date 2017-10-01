|
Semi-Custom 300 WSM
Semi-Custom 300 WSM up for sale.
Built from an accurized Remington 700 action. $600
24″ barrel 1:10 twist.
Vias Muzzle Break. $150
Boyds laminated stock with pillar bedding and barrel free floated. $300
Jewell trigger set @ 2 lbs.$250
Limbsaver recoil pad. $30
Round count approx. 220
Weight is 5-6 lbs, can get accurate weight if wanted.
Gun shoots sub MOA with 66.5gr IMR 4831 and 180gr Accubond bullets.
I have taken 5 animals at over 500 yds with this setup.
All work was done by Elk Meadow Performance
Please call, text, or respond here with any questions, or for additional pictures.
801-787-6639
Asking price $950 OBO
Thanks for Looking
TJ