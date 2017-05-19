Selling new Tikka T3x CTR in 6.5 Creedmoor, options available

Join Date: May 2013

New Tikka T3x CTR bolt gun with stainless steel, 20-inch, 1:8 twist threaded barrel; 1 10-round steel magazine. One trip to the range for sighting in purposes, precisely 20 rounds fired. It can be purchased without extras pictured here. It is shown with Manners T6A (TCTR-T6A-WD) fiberglass stock with adjustable cheek rest in Woodlands Camo; a 3-port,-2 piece self-timing 1.01" 5/8x24 Beast muzzle brake; a swivel, 9-13 inch Harris bipod w/Pod-Loc; and a new Allen Tejada full leather sling. The scope is a Nightforce SHV 5-20x56mm with non-illuminated IHR reticle (Model C532) and Nightforce medium, ultra-lite scope rings. Trigger is set to <2 pounds



-- Rifle only with original black, synthetic stock and muzzle protector: $875 (paid $1,148)

-- Package price for all items is $2,650.



Add these options to base $875 price if desired:



-- Manners stock w/recoil lug: add $650 (paid $704.50) -- will sell separate

-- Muzzle brake: add $70 (paid $95)

-- Harris Bipod: add $50 (paid $95)

-- Nightforce scope: add $900 (paid $1,171) -- will sell separate with rings

-- Nightforce rings: add $100 (paid $165) -- will sell separate with scope

-- Allen sling: add $20 (paid $30)

-- Original Tikka T3x CTR stock: free with rifle purchase, or $50 as a separate



I will sell scope, rings and Manners stock as separates; prices w/shipping. I am located in Baton Rouge. Will accept PayPal, cash or postal Money Order. Will ship to your FFL or face-to-face in Baton Rouge area. Not interested in trades.



If interested, send PM or email to



