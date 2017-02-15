Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Seekins SP 10 16" (308win) PRS and JP Silent $2,750
Unread 02-15-2017, 06:25 PM
Seekins SP 10 16" (308win) PRS and JP Silent $2,750
For Sale: My compact, long range, turn-key Seekins SP10. Round Count is south of 250. Shoots Fed GMM's really well. 168's with some 4064 behind it shoot even better. Load data comes with rifle. I can put a bartlein barrel on for a price. (260 Imp 30...it's a long story!)


Specs below:

Seekins SP10 308win
Barrel: 16"
Hand Guard: SP3R free float handguard 15"
Muzzle Brake: 4 port
Stock: MagPul PRS
Buffer system: JP Silent Capture Spring
Gas System: Mid-Length (Adjusted for 168gr FedGMM)
Bipod: Picatinny

Optional Scope: Vortex PST 4-16-50 SFP MRAD $600
Nightforce Ultra-lite rings $160
Nightforce anti-cant: $75
BCM Light Mount : $50


Text or Call Boone @ (912) dash two 3 zero dash 414 Seven
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Seekins SP 10 16" (308win) PRS and JP Silent ,750-dscf1021.jpg   Seekins SP 10 16" (308win) PRS and JP Silent ,750-dscf1022.jpg  

