Seekins SP 10 16" (308win) PRS and JP Silent $2,750 For Sale: My compact, long range, turn-key Seekins SP10. Round Count is south of 250. Shoots Fed GMM's really well. 168's with some 4064 behind it shoot even better. Load data comes with rifle. I can put a bartlein barrel on for a price. (260 Imp 30...it's a long story!)





Specs below:



Seekins SP10 308win

Barrel: 16"

Hand Guard: SP3R free float handguard 15"

Muzzle Brake: 4 port

Stock: MagPul PRS

Buffer system: JP Silent Capture Spring

Gas System: Mid-Length (Adjusted for 168gr FedGMM)

Bipod: Picatinny



Optional Scope: Vortex PST 4-16-50 SFP MRAD $600

Nightforce Ultra-lite rings $160

Nightforce anti-cant: $75

BCM Light Mount : $50





Text or Call Boone @ (912) dash two 3 zero dash 414 Seven Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger



