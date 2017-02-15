Seekins SP 10 16" (308win) PRS and JP Silent $2,750
For Sale: My compact, long range, turn-key Seekins SP10. Round Count is south of 250. Shoots Fed GMM's really well. 168's with some 4064 behind it shoot even better. Load data comes with rifle. I can put a bartlein barrel on for a price. (260 Imp 30...it's a long story!)
Specs below:
Seekins SP10 308win
Barrel: 16"
Hand Guard: SP3R free float handguard 15"
Muzzle Brake: 4 port
Stock: MagPul PRS
Buffer system: JP Silent Capture Spring
Gas System: Mid-Length (Adjusted for 168gr FedGMM)
Bipod: Picatinny