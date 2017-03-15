Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Seekins precision 6.5
Seekins precision 6.5
03-15-2017, 01:29 PM
rangertmldr
Silver Member
Join Date: Jan 2005
Location: South Texas
Posts: 151
Seekins precision 6.5
Bone Stock Seekins precision 6.5 creedmoor
3/4 MOA with hornady factory ammo. 60 rounds fired
Like new in box
$2000 Shipped
03-15-2017, 03:32 PM
rafterfp
Silver Member
Join Date: Jun 2011
Posts: 216
Re: Seekins precision 6.5
Trades? Semi custom bolt gun?
