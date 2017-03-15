Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Seekins precision 6.5
Seekins precision 6.5
Bone Stock Seekins precision 6.5 creedmoor
3/4 MOA with hornady factory ammo. 60 rounds fired
Like new in box

$2000 Shipped
Re: Seekins precision 6.5
Trades? Semi custom bolt gun?
