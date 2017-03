SCAR 17 6.5 Creedmoor

rifle has Midwest industries Mlok rail extension, geissele trigger, 5 magazines

includes KDG SAS stock and original stock and 308 barrel



$4750 shipped to your FFL

no trades at this time



Steiner Military 5-25x56

$2000 shipped



text for more pics

serious buyers only

530-415-548three



Scope bipod and suppressor not included



