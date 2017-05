Savage target action 223 with PRT lowboy Savage target action with a brux 30" 1:7 twist 223 match chamber with out barrel nut sitting in a precision rifle and tool lowboy stock that has been painted blue. Rifle shoots 80amax and 90 vlds 1/4" very consistent just don't shoot rifle and been going through the safe to make room for new toys $900 OBO may trade but like to get cash please call or text Dan @314960034one thanks for looking Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger