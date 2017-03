Savage Stealth 338 Lapua in Mcree G7 Chassis



$1400 shipped









Factory savage stealth with the blueprinted action that's been done in FDE Cerakote. McCree G7 folding chassis in od green. Gun has 20 rounds through it. I don't care for the recoil. I shot one 4 shot group using nosler 300g and H1000 and it shot right at 3/4". Comes with one accurate mag 3.60" There are some minor marks on the brake and crush washer from removal before cerakoting barreled action. Rifle with optic weighed 14.4 lbs using the bathroom scale.$1400 shipped