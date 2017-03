Savage Stealth 338 Lapua in McCree G7 Chassis







$1400 shipped Factory savage stealth with the blueprinted action that's been done in FDE Cerakote. McCree G7 folding chassis in od green. Gun has 15 rounds through it. Recoil sucks not sure if it's the savage factory brake or what. If I can't sell it I'll swap the brake with a another brake and try it again. Comes with one accurate mag 3.60 "$1400 shipped