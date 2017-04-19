Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Savage patrol 223&5.56 new in box
04-19-2017, 05:10 PM
Melissa7878
Savage patrol 223&5.56 new in box
Looking to swap
for a Winchester model 70 Stealth in 308
or a Remington long range in 308 or 300 win.mg.
If anyone is interested contact me at (270) 791- 3651
I can send pics if needed.
