Savage model 12 FCV Varmit with zeiss terra

22-250 Accu trigger,floated,26 inch heavy barrel,around 100 shots down tube,has a zeiss terra 4-12x50 with drop lines.rifle and scope and rifle is turn key,will shoot really good groups out to 400 yds. $850 to ffl.can text me for pictures (315)730 6324