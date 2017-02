Savage model 12 223 Savage model 12 223 in a bell and Carlson stock. Comes with Burris rings and bases. Attached is a vortex viper pst SFP 6-24x50. I used this as a trainer and it is extremely accurate with 50g handloads. I got it from a friend that loaded for it and never messed with another load. Consistent under .5moa at 100. He claimed the action has been worked but no documentation on it. Roughly 400 rounds probably close to 350



$1400 shipped Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger