Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page Savage model 111 7mm mag trade
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

Savage model 111 7mm mag trade
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-17-2017, 09:58 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2017
Location: North Idaho
Posts: 7
Savage model 111 7mm mag trade
I have a savage 111 in 7 mm mag.
Pre accutrigger model.
Tuned And polished trigger, around 3 lbs pull.
Don't know round count, no signs of wear on bolt jewelling.
Blued action and barrel.

Barrel in great shape. I ran 8 diamond polish handloads to lap the barrel. I do this with used guns I buy. (similar to Tubbs)

Shot factory ammo about 3/4 MOA, im sure it would shoot 1/2" groups with handloads.

Looking to trade for a scope with exposed turrets, like a vortex, leupold, Nikon.
Looking for something like 4-16 3-18 6-24 etc
Prefer MOA.
Let me know what you have.

I also have a Remington model 870 express 20 gauge pump shotgun to add to a trade.
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 03-17-2017, 10:03 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2017
Location: North Idaho
Posts: 7
Re: Savage model 111 7mm mag trade
Rifle pics
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Savage model 111 7mm mag trade-img_1695.jpg   Savage model 111 7mm mag trade-img_1696.jpg  

Savage model 111 7mm mag trade-img_1697.jpg   Savage model 111 7mm mag trade-img_1699.jpg  

Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 03-17-2017, 10:07 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2017
Location: North Idaho
Posts: 7
Re: Savage model 111 7mm mag trade
Shotgun pics

Ya it looks short, its a youth model. Also makes it a blast to shoot.

Has improved modified choke.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Savage model 111 7mm mag trade-fullsizerender.jpg   Savage model 111 7mm mag trade-fullsizerender_1.jpg  

Savage model 111 7mm mag trade-fullsizerender_2.jpg   Savage model 111 7mm mag trade-fullsizerender_3.jpg  

Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« Savage LRP 6.5 Creedmoor | Custom 338 RUM »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:53 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC