Savage model 111 7mm mag trade
I have a savage 111 in 7 mm mag.
Pre accutrigger model.
Tuned And polished trigger, around 3 lbs pull.
Don't know round count, no signs of wear on bolt jewelling.
Blued action and barrel.
Barrel in great shape. I ran 8 diamond polish handloads to lap the barrel. I do this with used guns I buy. (similar to Tubbs)
Shot factory ammo about 3/4 MOA, im sure it would shoot 1/2" groups with handloads.
Looking to trade for a scope with exposed turrets, like a vortex, leupold, Nikon.
Looking for something like 4-16 3-18 6-24 etc
Prefer MOA.
Let me know what you have.
I also have a Remington model 870 express 20 gauge pump shotgun to add to a trade.