Savage model 111 7mm mag trade I have a savage 111 in 7 mm mag.

Pre accutrigger model.

Tuned And polished trigger, around 3 lbs pull.

Don't know round count, no signs of wear on bolt jewelling.

Blued action and barrel.



Barrel in great shape. I ran 8 diamond polish handloads to lap the barrel. I do this with used guns I buy. (similar to Tubbs)



Shot factory ammo about 3/4 MOA, im sure it would shoot 1/2" groups with handloads.



Looking to trade for a scope with exposed turrets, like a vortex, leupold, Nikon.

Looking for something like 4-16 3-18 6-24 etc

Prefer MOA.

Let me know what you have.



I also have a Remington model 870 express 20 gauge pump shotgun to add to a trade.