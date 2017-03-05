Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page Savage MLII Smokeless Muzzleloader
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

Savage MLII Smokeless Muzzleloader
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-03-2017, 08:11 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2006
Posts: 39
Savage MLII Smokeless Muzzleloader
Savage MLII Smokeless Muzzleloader. I bought new several years ago. It has been hunted with a lot & has been very dependable. Few light hunting marks here or there, but overall in pretty good shape. Comes with steel 30mm Talley rings & bases, and 100+ MMP sabots (+ the I voted for Trump the same day I hunted removable sticker). I do have the box, tools & all the paperwork that it came with. Only reason for sale is Im going full custom Mzlder.

$1100 + actual shipping (can ship direct, no FFL need for ML)


I can leave the perfect condition 30mm 3-12x56 Zeiss Conquest on it for an additional $700.















Even a couple deer taken with the Savage I had on my current phone




Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Winchester M70 coyote 270wsm LNIB 750!!! | Colt Python (in box) »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:34 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC