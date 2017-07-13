Savage LRP .260 For Sale

Series: Target



Magazine: Detachable box Stock Material: Fiberglass Barrel Material: Carbon Steel Barrel Finish: Matte Barrel Color: Black AccuTrigger: Yes AccuStock: No Features: HS Precison Fiberglass Stock, Target AccuTrigger Sku:

19138 Caliber:

260 REM Handed:

Right Rate of Twist:

8 Weight:

11 lbs Overall Length:

46.25" Barrel Length:

26" Ammo Capacity:

4 MSRP:

$1288.00

Action bedded, 1-8 twist, Stock is 4 color camo done by my gunsmith who also did the bedding,, 1/4 kick eez cheeckpad, has Black This is the NEW style HS precision stock......Not the old sporter style stock. Blued fluted barrel . GUN is almost brand new...60 rounds for load work up. Shoots 147 ELD X very well. 1.5 @ 300 for 3 shots.....could be tweaked further...I am selling this as I was going to try some tactical matches....just don't have the time....Here is a proven rifle with a developed load ....950.00 shipped to your FFL.....Pics upon request to serious buyersSeries: Target