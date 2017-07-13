Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Savage LRP .260 For Sale
07-13-2017, 03:38 PM
Savage LRP .260 For Sale
Action bedded, 1-8 twist, Stock is 4 color camo done by my gunsmith who also did the bedding,, 1/4 kick eez cheeckpad, has Black This is the NEW style HS precision stock......Not the old sporter style stock. Blued fluted barrel . GUN is almost brand new...60 rounds for load work up. Shoots 147 ELD X very well. 1.5 @ 300 for 3 shots.....could be tweaked further...I am selling this as I was going to try some tactical matches....just don't have the time....Here is a proven rifle with a developed load ....950.00 shipped to your FFL.....Pics upon request to serious buyers
Series: Target

  • Magazine: Detachable box
  • Stock Material: Fiberglass
  • Barrel Material: Carbon Steel
  • Barrel Finish: Matte
  • Barrel Color: Black
  • AccuTrigger: Yes
  • AccuStock: No
  • Features: HS Precison Fiberglass Stock, Target AccuTrigger
  • Sku:
    19138
  • Caliber:
    260 REM
  • Handed:
    Right
  • Rate of Twist:
    8
  • Weight:
    11 lbs
  • Overall Length:
    46.25"
  • Barrel Length:
    26"
  • Ammo Capacity:
    4
  • MSRP:
    $1288.00

