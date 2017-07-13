Savage LRP .260 For Sale

Action bedded, 1-8 twist, Stock is 4 color camo done by my gunsmith who also did the bedding,, 1/4 kick eez cheeckpad, has Black This is the NEW style HS precision stock......Not the old sporter style stock. Blued fluted barrel . GUN is almost brand new...60 rounds for load work up. Shoots 147 ELD X very well. 1.5 @ 300 for 3 shots.....could be tweaked further...I am selling this as I was going to try some tactical matches....just don't have the time....Here is a proven rifle with a developed load ....950.00 shipped to your FFL.....Pics upon request to serious buyers
Series: Target
- Stock Material: Fiberglass
- Barrel Material: Carbon Steel
- Features: HS Precison Fiberglass Stock, Target AccuTrigger