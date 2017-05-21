Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Guns For Sale
Savage f/tr 223
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Guns For Sale
List what you wish but keep it legal.
Savage f/tr 223
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
05-21-2017, 03:09 PM
Porter24
Junior Member
Join Date: Jan 2017
Posts: 10
Savage f/tr 223
Savage f/tr 223 1.7 twist. Right at 100 rounds fired. $850 shipped
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Kempfeld custom 223
|
LH Eliseo RTM/Pierce .338 NM+.308 Bolt etc.
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
06:53 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC