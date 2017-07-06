Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page Savage custom 280 AI (Darkeagle Custom)
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

Savage custom 280 AI (Darkeagle Custom)
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-07-2017, 02:42 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2012
Posts: 346
Savage custom 280 AI (Darkeagle Custom)
I had Dan at Darkeagle put all this together for me. I got busy and never even fired it. It's too nice to sit in the safe. Here's the specs:

True action
Precision ground lug
Install Criterion 280 match 9 twist barrel/headspace 280AI (5/8x24)
SS bolt handle
Inset case head in knob of handle
Stockade woodchuck with adjustable cheek and decelerator; guncoated black
Stress free bed receiver
Stress free bed EGW scope base
Install TBAC CB brake
Blast stock to remove old paint
GunKote barreled receiver
Adjust 3-screw trigger
Kick-eez pad on cheek piece
Paint stock

I'm into it for just under $2300. I'm looking to get $1700 to your FFL. I'll also include 99 Norma .280 brass. 20 are primed. I also have dies.



Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« F/S Ruger Precision Rifle GEN II NIB 6.5CM | 300wsm Peirce LA manners jewel. »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:43 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC