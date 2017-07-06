Savage custom 280 AI (Darkeagle Custom)



True action

Precision ground lug

Install Criterion 280 match 9 twist barrel/headspace 280AI (5/8x24)

SS bolt handle

Inset case head in knob of handle

Stockade woodchuck with adjustable cheek and decelerator; guncoated black

Stress free bed receiver

Stress free bed EGW scope base

Install TBAC CB brake

Blast stock to remove old paint

GunKote barreled receiver

Adjust 3-screw trigger

Kick-eez pad on cheek piece

Paint stock



I'm into it for just under $2300. I'm looking to get $1700 to your FFL. I'll also include 99 Norma .280 brass. 20 are primed. I also have dies.







