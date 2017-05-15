Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Guns For Sale
Savage A17
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Guns For Sale
List what you wish but keep it legal.
Savage A17
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
05-15-2017, 01:03 PM
THEIS
Silver Member
Join Date: Dec 2016
Location: Switzerland, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Germany, Russia, USA, Bulgaria, Czech, Jordan, Nigeria,
Posts: 263
Savage A17
Hello,
As new Savage A17. New but no factory box.
Never fired, except at factory.
$225 shipped to your ffl
Thanks,
THEIS
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
__________________
Never stop doing what you do because others say it cannot be done....
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
5 model 70's fs. Post and pre 64
|
Custom 7 Sherman Short
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
08:38 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC