Guns For Sale
List what you wish but keep it legal.
Savage 7mm wsm
03-13-2017, 05:05 PM
HANDLER
Gold Member
Join Date: Jul 2010
Posts: 866
Savage 7mm wsm
Like new savage 7mm wsm. Only developed a load for then sat in safe. Gun only. Has muzzle brake shoots 162 amax and 160 accubonds under an inch. 475.00 shipped.
