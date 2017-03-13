Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Savage 7mm wsm
03-13-2017
Savage 7mm wsm
Like new savage 7mm wsm. Only developed a load for then sat in safe. Gun only. Has muzzle brake shoots 162 amax and 160 accubonds under an inch. 475.00 shipped.
