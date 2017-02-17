Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Savage 308 xlr element
02-17-2017
Looking to sell my savage model 10tr in 308. It is a bottom bolt release. The barreled action is in a xlr element chassis. The chassis has been creakoted in OD green. The chassis has some scratches at the mag well from mags being loaded. It has the factory accutrigger set at 2 lbs. The barrel is threaded 5/8-24 and has an AAC single chamber brake installed. It has had 350 round through the barrel. Will include NSS barrel nut and recoil lug. They are not installed as I had planned to rebarrel but decide to sell for another build. Looking to get $1200 for rifle in chassis with 2 aics 5 round mags and 2 Magpul 5 round mags.
Will try to get pics up tomorrow.
