Savage 280AI / nightforce
Unread 05-23-2017, 04:09 PM
Savage 280AI / nightforce
This started life as a 116 weather warrior 270, I don't know the round count before I bought it but the rifle looked like new. I had McGowan do the barreled action, it is there magnum contour 1 in 9 twist with deep flutes and there muzzle break. It is the Sammi chamber for nosler brass. I pillar and skim bedded it with devcon in a Boyds laminate ultralight thumbhole, it has fishscale engraving and a limb saver pad. Has McGowan precision recoil lug and barrel nut. Also comes with a egw 0 moa base. I have rcbs neck sizing dies, 30 new nosler brass, around 30 twice fired brass, and about 90 168 lrab. I am a novice reloader at best and an even worse shot but I was able to shoot 5/8 groups at 100 yards just off a bipod. Less than 70 rounds fired. The scope is a 3.5-15 x 50 nxs. It was new when it went on this rifle. Npr1 reticle high speed turrets, no zero stop. Also has a sunshade. Sits in nightforce ultralight rings. The scope has only been in the field once and to the bench a few times, looks brand new, not a mark on it. Rifle scope and cheap Caldwell bipod weighs 12 pounds. It's a dream to shoot. Factory trigger has had some work done. Asking $2350.00 shipped lower 48. Me to your ffl.
« Custom 280 FS or Trade | DPMS LR 308 fs/ft »
