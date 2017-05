Savage 210 slug shotgun Selling this Savage 210 12 gauge slug gun. Bolt action rifled barrel. Long range deer or bear hammer. I have dropped several nice bucks over 200 yards away with this gun, but don't gun hunt much in Iowa anymore, and find myself using a muzzle loader more often Bought this new, very nice shape. Jap made Tasco 3-9 scope included, which has held zero very well. I see these bringing well over 700 on Gun broker, asking 650 shipped. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger