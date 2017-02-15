Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Guns For Sale
List what you wish but keep it legal.
Savage 17HMR
02-15-2017, 03:15 PM
sooner2601
Bronze Member
Join Date: Nov 2010
Location: Oklahoma
Posts: 81
Savage 17HMR
Selling a Savage 17HMR thats like new with Cerakoted barrel and action. Gun has no wear and looks like new. Comes with 2 1/2 boxes of ammo. Asking $400 shipped with ammo to your FFL. For pics or info email me at
yasnac@cox.net
