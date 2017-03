Savage 12 lrp 6.5cm fs/ft Savage lrp 6.5cm I got on trade and am deciding to go a different route. I would see for $850 or trade for or towards a nice 223 preferably 1/12 twist. Something for lighter bullets. Pm me your cell or email for pictures.



I got this from a gentlemen that said there is roughly 500 rounds through it and shot consistent 1/2moa groups. I can't vouch for him, just going on his word. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger