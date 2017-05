Savage 111 270 win w/ 4-16x50 scope $425

This is in excellent condition with only a few light handling marks on the stock from taking it in and out of the safe. I used this solely as a backup rifle on my hunts and never needed to use it in the field. Very low round count. Comes with a Field and Stream 4-16x50 mildot scope and browning sling. $425 shipped.

