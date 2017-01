Savage 110 BA 338 Lapua / Night Force 5.5-22x56 Mil

Selling the HAMMER ... Savage 110 BA 338 Lapua all original with accu-trigger. 26" heavy fluted barrel, muzzle break, and adjustable stock / cheek rest... 150 ish rounds fired. Scope on it is a Night Force NXS 5.5-22x56 Mil-Dot reticle. Also the rings are GGG and GGG heavy duty bi-pod... Asking $3,175 for the package. $1,475 for the rifle only and rings, $1,800 for scope, and bi-pod $150. Plus shipping...