Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Guns For Sale
Savage 11 Lightweight Hunter
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Guns For Sale
List what you wish but keep it legal.
Savage 11 Lightweight Hunter
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
06-25-2017, 08:44 PM
blackaj
Silver Member
Join Date: Jun 2010
Location: North Idaho
Posts: 201
Savage 11 Lightweight Hunter
I have a Savage model 11 Lightweight Hunter 7mm-08 that I would like to sell. I bought it new and have shot it a handful of times, pretty much in brand new condition with about a box and a half through it.
$600 shipped. The scope is not included.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
__________________
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Sako TRG-S M995 action
|
Savage 10 BA Stealth 6.5 for trade
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
01:04 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC