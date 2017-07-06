Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page Savage 11/111 Long Range Hunter 6.5x284 Norma
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

Savage 11/111 Long Range Hunter 6.5x284 Norma
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-07-2017, 10:12 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2015
Posts: 32
Savage 11/111 Long Range Hunter 6.5x284 Norma
Selling my Savage 11/111 Long Range Hunter 6.5x284 Norma that has less than 50 rounds through it. It shoots sub .25 MOA.
Savage Arms : Firearms : Model : 11/111 Long Range Hunter

Comes with Weaver Tactical 4-20x50 with Mildot recticle and MOA turret. Model 800380
Weaver - Tactical Weapons

All of the metal has been cerakoted. Excellent gun and I hate to sell it but I am getting married and need the money.

$1800 shipped to your FFL.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Savage 11/111 Long Range Hunter 6.5x284 Norma-img_0894_opt-1-.jpg   Savage 11/111 Long Range Hunter 6.5x284 Norma-img_0895_opt.jpg  

Savage 11/111 Long Range Hunter 6.5x284 Norma-img_0897_opt.jpg  
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« WTS: Handguns/Rifles | WTS: Remington 700 25-06 SS »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:43 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC