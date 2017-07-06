Savage 11/111 Long Range Hunter 6.5x284 Norma

$1800 shipped to your FFL. Selling my Savage 11/111 Long Range Hunter 6.5x284 Norma that has less than 50 rounds through it. It shoots sub .25 MOA. Comes with Weaver Tactical 4-20x50 with Mildot recticle and MOA turret. Model 800380. All of the metal has been cerakoted. Excellent gun and I hate to sell it but I am getting married and need the money. $1800 shipped to your FFL.




