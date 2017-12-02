Savage 10FP-SR **MULTICAM** adjustable stock

Text or call 208-390-6960











Excellent condition Savage Arms Model 10 FP-SR, it's the law enforcement edition with the 22" bull barrel. I currently have a PWS muzzle brake on it worth over $100. It's a bolt action .308 caliber with an internal 5 round magazine. It has around 450 rds fired through it. Cleaned regularly and kept in perfect condition. It has the target accutrigger and is currently set to 1.5lbs. The stock is fully free floated and has a Karsten adjustable cheek piece. It has been hydrodipped in Multicam and finished with an automotive grade matte clear coat. I've been shooting 168gr Amax over 42gr of Varget and getting excellent results. 1/2moa or better depending on the shooter. Optic not included.$750 shipped. Text or call 208-390-6960