Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page Savage 10FCP-HS .308
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

Savage 10FCP-HS .308
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-17-2017, 11:36 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2007
Location: Pittsburgh, PA
Posts: 34
Savage 10FCP-HS .308
I just don't get out enough and she just sits in my safe so I'm selling my Savage 10FCP HS Precision .308win. Low round count, <100. Badger ordnance 20moa base bedded to action with Devcon, Burris Signature Zee Rings, Nikon Tactical 4-16x50 SFP with MIL-dot reticle, I'll leave the Butler Creek flip-up caps on if you want them. Will sell scope and rings separate if desired. $800 shipped for rifle and base, $1500 shipped for everything. Thanks!

Savage 10FCP-HS .308-savager.jpg

Savage 10FCP-HS .308-savage2r.jpg

Savage 10FCP-HS .308-savage3r.jpg

Savage 10FCP-HS .308-savage4r.jpg
Last edited by JF7mmRUM; 03-17-2017 at 01:40 PM. Reason: Included shipping costs in price
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« WTS Holland Guns R700 260I w S&B 3x12 ART | Defiance/ LRI 6mm Creedmoor »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:38 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC