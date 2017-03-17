Savage 10FCP-HS .308















I just don't get out enough and she just sits in my safe so I'm selling my Savage 10FCP HS Precision .308win. Low round count, <100. Badger ordnance 20moa base bedded to action with Devcon, Burris Signature Zee Rings, Nikon Tactical 4-16x50 SFP with MIL-dot reticle, I'll leave the Butler Creek flip-up caps on if you want them. Will sell scope and rings separate if desired. $800 shipped for rifle and base, $1500 shipped for everything. Thanks! Last edited by JF7mmRUM; 03-17-2017 at 01:40 PM . Reason: Included shipping costs in price