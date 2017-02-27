Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page Savage 10 BA Stealth 6.5 Creedmoor and Vortex Razor
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

Savage 10 BA Stealth 6.5 Creedmoor and Vortex Razor
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-27-2017, 11:39 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2012
Location: Boise, Idaho
Posts: 99
Savage 10 BA Stealth 6.5 Creedmoor and Vortex Razor
I have the Savage 10 BA Stealth 6.5 Creedmoor model with factory threaded and fluted barrel that also comes accurized factory. It is in a Chassis from factory built by MDT. The rifle is topped with a Vortex Razor and matching 35 mm rings and level. It has exactly 20 rounds through it. I have also upgraded the rear stock to a magpul STR and added a yankee hill muzzlebrake for a qd suppressor. It is immaculate and only reason I am selling is to fund new spotting scope, tripod, and misc gear for this season. Asking 2200.00 OBO. Pm for pics please.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« FS: Remington Model 700 .308 Win with 5-R Milspec Barrel | Custom Rem 700 mag »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:31 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC