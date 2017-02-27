Savage 10 BA Stealth 6.5 Creedmoor and Vortex Razor I have the Savage 10 BA Stealth 6.5 Creedmoor model with factory threaded and fluted barrel that also comes accurized factory. It is in a Chassis from factory built by MDT. The rifle is topped with a Vortex Razor and matching 35 mm rings and level. It has exactly 20 rounds through it. I have also upgraded the rear stock to a magpul STR and added a yankee hill muzzlebrake for a qd suppressor. It is immaculate and only reason I am selling is to fund new spotting scope, tripod, and misc gear for this season. Asking 2200.00 OBO. Pm for pics please.