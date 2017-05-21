For sale & trade: Seekins Longrange AR15 wilson combat I bought this from a super fellow that I have delt with several times who is a member here. I am only selling off as I am getting am AR 10 and have plenty of small caliber varmint rifles. I have not shot the rifle and I will list trades and info that I saved from the sale.



1600.00 shipped TO YOUR FFL CONUS FROM PRIVATE OWNER



TRADES: new or mint in the box

Leupold VX-6 and VX-5 scopes

Vortex Razor HD LH 3-15

Swarovski Z5 3.5-18



I am going to sell a seekins AR15 that I had built. All parts were new. SWFA had Seekins manufacture them Upper/lower receivers and handrails and put their name on them. This is the same lower SP223 and Seekins Precision IRMT-R Upper Receiver. Here are the specs.



Seekins Billet upper- $240

Seekins Billet Lower-$246

Seekins hand rail_ $170

Magpul PRS STOCK-$270(buffer tube, spring and buffer)

Larue hand guard-$28

Wilson combat stainless fluted 1-8 twist match barrel 18"-$379

Seekins adjustable gas block-$57

WMD nickel boron BCG-$170

GEISSELE NATIONAL MATCH-$249

KNS anti walking pins-$27

Seekins ambidextrous safety-$38

Seekins Mag release & catch- $20

BCM charge handle- $50

Cerakote FDE-$175



$2119 plus some small parts total Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger











Last edited by Dan Tucker; 05-21-2017 at 10:40 AM .