For sale & trade: Seekins Longrange AR15 wilson combat
I bought this from a super fellow that I have delt with several times who is a member here. I am only selling off as I am getting am AR 10 and have plenty of small caliber varmint rifles. I have not shot the rifle and I will list trades and info that I saved from the sale.
1600.00 shipped TO YOUR FFL CONUS FROM PRIVATE OWNER
TRADES: new or mint in the box
Leupold VX-6 and VX-5 scopes
Vortex Razor HD LH 3-15
Swarovski Z5 3.5-18
I am going to sell a seekins AR15 that I had built. All parts were new. SWFA had Seekins manufacture them Upper/lower receivers and handrails and put their name on them. This is the same lower SP223 and Seekins Precision IRMT-R Upper Receiver. Here are the specs.
Seekins Billet upper- $240
Seekins Billet Lower-$246
Seekins hand rail_ $170
Magpul PRS STOCK-$270(buffer tube, spring and buffer)
Larue hand guard-$28
Wilson combat stainless fluted 1-8 twist match barrel 18"-$379
Seekins adjustable gas block-$57
WMD nickel boron BCG-$170
GEISSELE NATIONAL MATCH-$249
KNS anti walking pins-$27
Seekins ambidextrous safety-$38
Seekins Mag release & catch- $20
BCM charge handle- $50
Cerakote FDE-$175
$2119 plus some small parts total
Last edited by Dan Tucker; 05-21-2017 at 10:40 AM.
Re: For sale & trade: Seekins Longrange AR15 wilson combat
Fellas,
Sorry for no pictures as I am having problems with phone trying to list them. Never had a problem before and still trying to figure out this phone as i never had 1. If i can they will be up later or let me know and I can send them to you.