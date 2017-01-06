For sale & trade: New Tikka 243 build by Alex Wheeler Well, I had this listed then took it off the board. It is back up for sale as I keep having stuff built and it just sits in the safe. I need a scope for another build I have and just do not want to sink the money in 2 scopes. This is a beautiful Tikka build that Alex Wheeler of Wheeler Accuracy did for me and he has built me several rifles. Heck of a guy to deal with and his work is outstanding. Listed below are the details and the trades I would be interested in.



Shipping is included in the price and insurance is on you if you want it. Rifle will ship CONUS to your FFL from private owner. Payment can be the form of a personal check, money order or PayPal. I am listing this at a cash price and a trade price. Cash price is firm as I have a lot more into it than listed.



1535.00 shipped



1875.00 is the price on any trades and I have more into it than that.





DETAILS: scopes must be new or mint in the box



1. Rifle was bought new for the build



2. Stock was bedded and opened up for the barrel and PTG recoil lug



3. Action face squared up and PTG recoil lug used



4. Mountain Tactical bolt shroud, bottom metal and 20 moa pic rail



5. All metal cerekoted in tungsten gray



6. Rock Creek cut rifled barrel in a Krieger #4 contour finished at 22 inches and chambered in a 243 and throated for the heavier 105gr hunting bullets



7. Trigger is set at a tad over 1 pound and can be adjusted to make a heavier pull.



TRADES:



1. Vortex Razor HD LH 3-15



2. Vortex Golden Eagle HD 15-60x52 ECR-1 MOA



3. Leupold VX6 3-18x50 fine duplex or duplex with fire dot.



4. Leupold VX6 4-24x52



5. Leupold VX5 HD duplex or with the fire dot ( not sure how they come )



6. Swarovski 3.5-18x44 plex or BRH



7. Zeiss Conquest 6.5-20x50



listed elsewhere Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger











